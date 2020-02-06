Live @ 12:30: NOPD to address protests, 'outside agitators'

Protests in New Orleans have been peaceful

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson will host a press conference Tuesday to lay out the departments plan for responding to protests against police brutality and the death of George Floyd.

Ferguson will be joined by members of the FBI, religious leaders and possibly Mayor LaToya Cantrell as he addresses the protests and what he called "outside agitators."

The press conference will be streamed live on WWLTV.com and the WWL-TV Facebook page.

As protests around the country have turned violent, New Orleans has remained peaceful.

“Throughout this weekend, we’ve seen numerous protests, none of which were violent and I think it’s a true testament to our city, the character of our city and the true example of how protests should be done across the country,” Ferguson said Monday.

President Donald Trump threatened to deploy the U.S. military in cities unless local leaders dispatch National Guard units to “dominate the streets" in reaction to the protests across the country.