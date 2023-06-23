'Once we knew she was alive... anything was possible' - Nursing student graduates in hospital

It was just two days before commencement at Louisiana Tech in Ruston. Mackenzie Maier was set to get her registered nursing degree. Then her mom got a phone call. “Your child's been air-vacced. It was a little traumatizing because we didn't know what was what, but once we knew that she was alive, we knew that anything was going to be possible,” said Teri Francois, Maier’s mother. Mackenzie was a passenger in a car that crashed into a tree. She'd spend the next four weeks in the hospital, and then in rehab.

And it was in that rehab department at Touro, filled with family, medical staff and physical therapists, where Friday afternoon, commencement came to Mackenzie. The university president spoke.



“Despite the many challenges and trials you encountered during your time at Louisiana Tech, it was you who set goals and worked tirelessly to achieve them,” said Les Guice, President of Louisiana Tech.



Commencement speaker, U.S. Senator, Dr. Bill Cassidy spoke as well.



“You will be such a great nurse. Amen. It's hard not to get emotional.

All the adversity that you have had will bless somebody in the future, because you will be able to tell them there is hope,” he said.



She was awarded her diploma. She switched her tassel to the left. She threw her mortarboard in the air. It was the usual traditions that symbolize a graduates milestones, except Mackenzie has had so many more.



“She's a fighter. She's a stage 4 cancer survivor. So, we knew that this was not going to be easy, but we knew that she can do anything,” said Francois.



Because Mackenzie had brain cancer as a four-year-old is why she wants to be a pediatric intensive care nurse one day.



“I love the kids. I'm a big kid girl, plus I like the critical care part of it. It keeps you on your toes, a little challenging. I've seen rougher sides of it, and I was that kids growing up. So, I feel like I have a special connection with them,” said Maier.



She'll continue rehab, living with a very proud big sister, then pursue her dream.



“It's a blessing that I get to help her with this, and I'm really excited about all the progress she's made, and she's going to do great things,” said her big sister Mallory Ashmore.