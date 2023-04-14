Officials asking for your opinion in search for NOPD Superintendent

If you want to voice your opinion on who should be the next NOPD police chief, you're encouraged to attend the upcoming public meetings.

NEW ORLEANS — Starting April 17, you will have the opportunity to voice your opinion on who should be the next police chief of the New Orleans Police Department.

The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) will hold public meetings in the week of April 17 to discuss filling the position. Interim Chief Michelle Woodfork stepped into the role after former NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson retired in December. The IACP is now leading a national search for a permanent superintendent.

If you want to make your voice heard in the search for a new police chief, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is encouraging you to attend the meetings. Here is the schedule:



Monday, April 17th

5:30 p.m.

Treme Recreational Center: 900 N Villere Street, New Orleans (District C)



Tuesday, April 18th

5:30 p.m.

Jesuit High School: 4133 Banks Street, New Orleans (District A)



Wednesday, April 19th

5:30 p.m.

3014 Holiday Drive, New Orleans (District C)



Wednesday, April 19th

7:00 p.m.

First Zion Baptist Church: 7201 Olive Street, New Orleans (District B)



Thursday, April 20th

4:40 p.m.

Nora Navra Library: 1902 St. Bernard Avenue (District D)



Thursday, April 20th

6:00 p.m.

Suburban Baptist Church: 10501 Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans (District E)

The meetings are free and open to the public.