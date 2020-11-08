Orleans Criminal courthouse closed due to COVID virus

A note on the Criminal Court web site says that "the court will follow the previously-approved schedule for remote Zoom hearings."

The Orleans Parish Criminal District courthouse will be closed until Monday, August 17 due to possible exposure to COVID, the court posted to its website Monday, August 10.

A note on the Criminal Court web site says that "the court will follow the previously-approved schedule for remote Zoom hearings."

The building will be sanitized and disinfected this Friday, August 14.

The site said that the bond window will be open and operating from its current location.