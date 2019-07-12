NEW ORLEANS — Residents in the roughly 30 blocks under a boil water advisory in Uptown are reportedly waking up Saturday morning to no running water in their homes and no notice ahead of the outage.

Residents like Sean Brite said his home on Cohn Street had been without water since 3 p.m. Friday, as Sewerage and Water Board crews attempted to fix a massive 100-year-old water main that ruptured near Tulane University's Yulman Stadium.

Brite said he has a 3-month-old child and will have to go somewhere else to care for them. His water was shut off Friday for repairs and he was told it would be restored, but woke up to find that wasn't the case. When he called the S&WB emergency line around 5 a.m., there was no information available about the issue, he said.

Water was still gushing out of the 30-inch pipe at the intersection of S. Johnson and Calhoun streets Saturday morning. Hope Darby said it had been 14 hours since there was any water in her neighborhood following the pipe burst.

"A boil water advisory notice does no good if there isn't water to boil or flush my toilet with. This is an unacceptable lack of communication of vital information to New Orleans residents," Darby said.

"I am so tired. I feel like the SWBNO is going to single-handedly be the entity that drives me out of this city. I understand that our infrastructure is old and emergencies like this will happen, but WHERE IS THE COMMUNICATION?" Darby said.

Elisabeth Geckler on Scyamore Street said she had no idea how long she'd be without water.

"I get it. This is a hard job, collapsing water infrastructure. But, please send me a notice or text, S&WB," Geckler tweeted.

All three residents emphasized that they understood the difficulties that came with working on the aging sewer system, but said they were upset about a lack of communication from the city.

S&WB officials said they were aware of the outages and were investigating the situation. They encouraged residents to call 52-WATER (504-529-2837) to report issues.

Joe Giarrusso, council representative for Uptown, said he was made aware of the lack of water and was communicating with the S&WB.

"The primary break was isolated late last night. SWBNO is still trying to determine extent of problem and when water will be restored. Should have more details later this morning," Giarrusso tweeted.

The areas under the boil water advisory included:

Properties along Calhoun and Palmer Avenue between South Claiborne Avenue and Story Street, including the dead-end blocks of South Johnson, South Prieur and Barret Street.

Properties between South Claiborne, Audubon Boulevard, Hickory and Lowerline streets.

There have been at least five major water main breaks in the Uptown area this year, with the newest pipe recorded at 80-years-old.

