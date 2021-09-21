New Orleans running second rent assistance event | Where to go and how to apply

The City recently received $9.6 million from the Treasury department, with an additional $5.6 million from the state to help renters.

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans recently received nearly $10 million to help residents with rent.

This week, the City is holding it's second rental assistance event and with the governor's eviction order for Ida set to expire, there was a long line Tuesday morning.

"It's really hard because, with the storm, we haven't been working as much," said Maria de Los Angeles Buyoli.

WWL-TV first spoke to Buyoli a week after Hurricane Ida. She was living in poor conditions and was in fear of being evicted.

This is her second time in a rental assistance event line, this time she's hoping to get the money she's been promised.

"I turned in all of my paperwork. They told me that my case was approved and that the check was going to come in the mail. But, it never came. So here I am again," she said.

Tuesday was the second day of City's second emergency rental assistance event and the line was wrapped around the gym at Joe Brown Park.

"I need the help. I don't have no help. It's hard out here," said New Orleans renter, Brittany Miller.

Miller says she's been in line since 9 a.m. It was noon when we interviewed her.

"I got an eviction notice. I don't want to get kicked out. I got five days," Miller said.

The City recently received $9.6 million from the Treasury department, with an additional $5.6 million from the state to help renters.

"We're expecting to use a good bit of those funds today," New Orleans Housing Policy Director, Marjorianna Willman said.

If approved, applicants will receive payment in about seven to ten days.

Willman, says the City is giving approved renters a letter to give to their landlord to show that funds are coming. But, it's up to the landlord to decide if they will wait.

With the governor's eviction order expected to expire on Friday at 11:59pm, First City Court Clerk, Austin Badon says his office is prepared for a long work day come Saturday.

“We anticipate a lot of landlords coming in. This will be the first time in earnest that they could actually come and file an eviction for non-payment of rent in just about two years since the pandemic has first started," Badon said.

This time around, with eviction court caught up on backlogged evictions, once landlords have their day in court renters could be asked to leave their home in as little as 24 hours.

“That light at the end of the tunnel is now a train coming at them," Badon said. "Nobody wants to see people put out on the street or have to go live in shelters. So, what we're encouraging people is to have a dialogue with your landlord."

The City has a homeless shelter with an extra 200 beds opening in the middle of October. But because of the strain caused by Hurricane Ida and the COVID pandemic, come Saturday there may not be many options for renters who get evicted.

"It's very difficult. We know that there's a shortage of affordable housing, but that is why we're working so hard," Willman said.

So, for Buyoli and many others waiting in Tuesday’s line, the week’s rental assistance event is their last hope.

"We're calling on this money to be given out and for support," Buyoli said.

The rental assistance event continues all this week at Joe Brown Park on Read Boulevard in New Orleans East. Hours are from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. and it pays to arrive early.

Renters can also receive help with utilities payments at this week’s event.

If you can’t make it to fill out an application, you can apply online by stopping by this website. Be sure that your past due utility bills are from no earlier than March 13 of this year.