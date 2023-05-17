x
Orleans

Research nonprofit suggets multiple changes be made to Sewerage and Water Board

BGR said that SWBNO has major issues in its governance structure that are directly affecting problems with the city's water, sewer and drainage systems.

NEW ORLEANS — BGR, a research nonprofit, released its findings on the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans, proposing a multitude of changes to the board's governance and structure.

BGR highlighted three key points in their report:

  • They criticized the S&WB's governance structure. BGR said that the laws and policies that guide decision-making weaken finances, coordination, and public accountability.
  • BGR suggested strengthening the S&WB as a stand-alone utility that operates separately from city government, or replacing it with a municipal utility. BGR admitted that this will require further research from the Mayor.
  • BGR recommended several near-term solutions to improve financial sustainability, drainage performance and coordination between S&WB and the City.

BGR said in their report that the S&WB current governance structure is ineffective because the qualities of a stand-alone utility and a municipal utility do not work well when merged.

“The result is a complicated web of competing interests and weak accountability that works against long-term performance,” BGR President and CEO Rebecca Mowbray said. “The structure is inefficient, ineffective and ultimately to blame for many of the infrastructure problems New Orleanians experience.”

Clancy's Commentary: Mayor Cantrell doubles down, says recent shootings were not random

