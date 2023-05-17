Research nonprofit suggets multiple changes be made to Sewerage and Water Board

NEW ORLEANS — BGR, a research nonprofit, released its findings on the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans, proposing a multitude of changes to the board's governance and structure.
BGR highlighted three key points in their report:
- They criticized the S&WB's governance structure. BGR said that the laws and policies that guide decision-making weaken finances, coordination, and public accountability.
- BGR suggested strengthening the S&WB as a stand-alone utility that operates separately from city government, or replacing it with a municipal utility. BGR admitted that this will require further research from the Mayor.
- BGR recommended several near-term solutions to improve financial sustainability, drainage performance and coordination between S&WB and the City.
BGR said in their report that the S&WB current governance structure is ineffective because the qualities of a stand-alone utility and a municipal utility do not work well when merged.
“The result is a complicated web of competing interests and weak accountability that works against long-term performance,” BGR President and CEO Rebecca Mowbray said. “The structure is inefficient, ineffective and ultimately to blame for many of the infrastructure problems New Orleanians experience.”
