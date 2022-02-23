Druids rider falls off horse-drawn carriage during parade

The parade was paused while the woman was being treated but the carriage she fell from continued rolling, according to The Advocate | Times-Picayune.

NEW ORLEANS — A woman is hospitalized after falling off of a horse-drawn carriage and hitting her head during the Krewe of Druid Parade, according to our partners at The Advocate | Times-Picayune.

The article stated that at about 8 p.m. the woman fell off the back of the carriage in the 800 block of St. Charles Avenue at the start of the parade. Witnesses said she landed on her head in the street and remained motionless.

The parade was paused while the woman was being treated but the carriage she fell from continued rolling, according to The Advocate | Times-Picayune.

"We were questioning if she was real. She looked like a mannequin," said Emilio Vess of Belle Chasse. "She hit head-first. I ran up telling the guy to stop. The wooden wheel barely missed her head. Her hair was in the wheel."

The woman was taken to the hospital but her condition is not known at this time.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.