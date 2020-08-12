Roaring fire leaves 2 injured, 3 homes destroyed

Two of the homes were vacant, but the other was occupied.

NEW ORLEANS — A three-alarm fire in New Orleans left two people injured and three homes destroyed, according to the fire department.

The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Dumaine and North Rocheblave. Video from WWL-TV photographer Steve Wolfram showed the home completely engulfed in flames and several fire crews fighting it. Two cars were also destroyed.

Firefighters said they were on the scene within six minutes of receiving the alarm.

Among those injured were an elderly woman who had smoke inhalation but who refused further treatment and a 6-year-old child with some burns to the neck. There were no reported fatalities.

A fire department spokesperson said that two of the homes were vacant and that interfered with firefighters' attempts to put out the blaze. The fire is believed to have started in one of the vacant buildings, which bookended the occupied home.