Stuart Hall donates desks to free internet café opening soon in Lower Ninth Ward

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans resident and businessman Burnell Cotlon is continuing his tireless work to bring back the Lower Ninth Ward.

WWL-TV's Meg Farris first reported on Cotlon's desire to establish a WiFi hub in July.

Cotlon's dream took a giant step toward becoming a reality on Tuesday when students and and after seeing the story, students and faculty from the Stuart Hall School for Boys donated several desks to the cause.

The internet café will give free WiFi so young people can have a safe and creative environment to do their homework.

"When I saw the story it kind of touched my heart," said Bobby Guidry. "I was with the NOPD for 35 years and I worked in this area, so just to see him try bring it back like this like this and to take care of these kids in the neighborhood, just it's fantastic."

Cotlon was deeply touched by the donation.

"Christmas came early and now the kids will have a place to go to and a place to sit, so from the bottom of my heart thank you for doing the story," he told WWL-TV. "I want to tell every last one of these guys and this beautiful principal up there just thank you."

Cotlon is still hoping to get computers and a television for the café

He wants to open soon.