Susan G. Komen Race for Cure moved from Saturday to Sunday over severe weather threat

The threat of bad weather on Saturday has pushed the race for a cure for breast cancer back by one day to Sunday.

NEW ORLEANS — A threat for severe weather on Saturday morning has caused organizers to push back the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure for breast cancer from Saturday morning to Sunday morning.

The race is now scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 30 at 9 a.m. at the Shrine on Airline. Gates will open at 7 a.m.

“The safety and wellbeing of our participants and volunteers is our top priority and we thank you for your understanding. Your support of Susan G. Komen’s mission is truly appreciated and the funds you’ve raised will make a lasting impact in the lives of those affected by breast cancer here in Louisiana,” said Kristen Barley, State Executive Director, Gulf Coast Region.



What: 2022 Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure



When: NEW DATE: Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022



Gates open at 7:00 a.m. CT

Program begins at 8:30 a.m. CT

Race begins at 9:00 a.m. CT

*Media interviews begin at 8:00 a.m. CT



Where: The Shrine on Airline

6000 Airline Dr

Metairie, LA 70003

WEATHER: The best rain chance of rain and storms will come Saturday morning and last through midday. The afternoon/evening will dry out with storms moving east. A few strong storms are possible, so we'll need to watch that. The main threats are gusty winds and a few tornadoes are possible.

Detailed Forecast:

FRIDAY:

Early sun, then more clouds late. Isolated shower, especially late. Little more humid. High: 77.

SATURDAY:

70% morning and early afternoon showers and storms. Turning cooler late. Low: S 66, N 63. High: 78.

SUNDAY: