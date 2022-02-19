x
Orleans

Train makes emergency stop, rail cars detached to avoid hitting kids on track

Repair crews are on the scene making repairs to get the train back on track.
SLIDELL, La. — A train had to make an emergency stop near a Slidell parade after narrowly missing two children Saturday evening, according to the Slidell Police Department.

Police said the two children were on the train tracks on Front Street, close to the route of the Krewe of Titans parade, while the train was making its way through.

As the train put on its emergency brakes, some of the attached rail cars detached from the locomotive, said police.

There were no injuries reported from the incident but the Slidell Police Department issued a word of warning to use extreme caution along railroad tracks, especially during parades.

Posted by Slidell Police Department on Saturday, February 19, 2022

