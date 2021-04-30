Woman dies in Algiers shooting

Few details are available, but the NOPD says the victim was a woman with an apparent gunshot wound. She died at the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was shot to death in Algiers Friday, according to NOPD officials.

The victim was found in the 1100 block of Verret Street sometime Friday morning.

Few details are available, but the NOPD says the victim was a woman with an apparent gunshot wound. She died at the scene.

No information on a suspect or motive in the killing was released Friday morning.

