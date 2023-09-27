Over 5,000 without power in Metairie

The cause of the outage is unknown, but they are sending crews to make repairs.

METAIRIE, La. — Over 5,000 customers in Metairie are out of power on Wednesday evening, according to the Entergy outage map.

Around 6:45 p.m., Entergy alerted customers on their map, highlighting the areas without power. Along Bonnabel Boulevard at the Interstate-10 service roads, Veterans Memorial Boulevard and surrounding neighborhoods lost electricity.

The estimated restoration time is 9:30 p.m.

Entergy told our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate that the cause of the outage is unknown, but they are sending crews to make repairs.