Over 5,000 without power in Metairie

The cause of the outage is unknown, but they are sending crews to make repairs.
Credit: Entergy
Metairie power outage

METAIRIE, La. —

Over 5,000 customers in Metairie are out of power on Wednesday evening, according to the Entergy outage map. 

Around 6:45 p.m., Entergy alerted customers on their map, highlighting the areas without power. Along Bonnabel Boulevard at the Interstate-10 service roads, Veterans Memorial Boulevard and surrounding neighborhoods lost electricity. 

The estimated restoration time is 9:30 p.m. 

Entergy told our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate that the cause of the outage is unknown, but they are sending crews to make repairs

