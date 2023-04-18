x
Update: Over 1,600 Cleco customers without power in Slidell

The power has been restored. It's unclear what led to the power outage.
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Over a thousand residents on the Northshore woke up Tuesday morning without power.

According to Cleco’s outage map, the power outage happened around 11:45 p.m. Monday night for people in the Slidell area. At the time of the outage Cleco says there were over 1,600 customers without power.

The power outage had impacted customers just north of I-12 in the northeast part of Slidell.

It's unclear what led to the power outage. Power was restored to customers by 6:30 a.m. according to Cleco.

