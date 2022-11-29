NOPD needs help searching for a puppy missing in a home burglary

Cops believe the dog was taken during the burglary.

NEW ORLEANS — Police in New Orleans need your help in finding a missing puppy believed to have been taken during a home burglary in the Little Woods neighborhood.

On Monday, NOPD officers responded to a report of a home burglary that happened in the 12000 block of North I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East.

The victim tells police that ‘Kash’, an American Pit Bull Terrier puppy, was also missing.

‘Kash’ is described by police as having a brown coat, weighing approximately 40 lbs. and wearing a pink collar at the time.