NEW ORLEANS — You’ve seen the parade of politicians coming to Louisiana. You've seen the non-stop ads. The major candidates in Louisiana's governor's race have spent millions of dollars to get their message to you.

On Saturday, the election will be in the hands of voters.

"I don't think messaging matters as much right now as it did a week ago, or three weeks ago, or three months ago. Now it's all about turnout. The message that all candidates need to give is if you support me, show up and vote for me," said Eyewitness News Political Analyst Clancy DuBos.

The GOP’s mission is to get Democratic incumbent John Bel Edwards out of office. That's why the Republicans that have visited the state for rallies have not endorsed either of the GOP candidates in this race, Eddie Rispone or congressman Ralph Abraham.

"The Republicans have done all they could to nationalize this governor's race, but the polls have consistently showed Edwards running first which shows that locals are still looking at a governor's race as a local election," said DuBos.

DuBos says the Edwards campaign has wisely kept the focus on Louisiana issues.

"His opponents are talking about Trump and immigration and all these other issues that really don't matter to a governor's race," said DuBos.

In debates and political ads, Abraham and Rispone have attacked Edwards, but they've also attacked each other. It’s something DuBos says strengthens Edwards' chances of winning the race outright on Saturday.

“The polls that I've seen, and I've seen several of them, show that he's right on the cusp of winning it all," said DuBos.

That's more than enough motivation for both Democrats and Republicans to get people to the polls.

