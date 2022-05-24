Robb Elementary School shooting: What we know so far

It's the deadliest school shootings in Texas history. Here is the latest information.

UVALDE, Texas — More than a dozen students and a teacher were killed in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday. Several others were treated for injuries.

The following is what we know as of 6:55 p.m. Central:

Where was the Texas school shooting?

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Uvalde is about 90 minutes west of San Antonio. According to the Associated Press, it's home to about 16,000 people and is the seat of government for Uvalde County. The town is about 75 miles from the border with Mexico.

Robb Elementary is in a mostly residential neighborhood of modest homes.

The school has students in second, third and fourth grade, according to local police.

It was the last week of school, according to the school's website.

How many victims were there?

Eighteen students and three adults, including a teacher, were killed, according to State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who said he was briefed by state police. It's not clear if the shooter, who is also deceased, is included in that number.

The names and ages of the victims have not been released.

Three people wounded in the attack are hospitalized in serious condition, according to the Associated Press.

Who was the Robb Elementary school shooter?

The suspected shooter was identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, according to Abbott.

Authorities said that the shooter is believed to have acted alone.

"It's believed that he abandoned his vehicle and entered into the Robb Elementary in Uvalde with a handgun," and possibly a rifle, according to Abbott.

A Border Patrol agent who was nearby when the shooting began rushed into the school without waiting for backup and shot and killed the gunman, who was behind a barricade, according to a law enforcement official speaking to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk about it.

The agent was wounded but able to walk out of the school, the law enforcement source said.

Ramos was from the area, Abbott said.

What was the shooter's motive?

No information about the possible motive in the Robb Elementary School shooting has been released.

What did President Biden say about the shooting?

President Joe Biden was briefed on the shooting and addressed the nation on Tuesday night shortly after he returned to the White House from his trip to Asia, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

How can I help victims of the Texas school shooting?

We are gathering resources and will update this story when more information is available.