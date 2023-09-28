First reverse osmosis filter arrives in New Orleans area

A reverse osmosis filter arrived at the Pointe à la Hache water plant on the east bank of Plaquemines Parish on Thursday morning.

POINTE À LA HACHE, La. — WWL-TV got a look at the first reverse osmosis filter to arrive in the New Orleans area to help combat the saltwater wedge currently making its way up the Mississippi River from the Gulf of Mexico due to drought.

One arrived at the Pointe à la Hache water plant on the east bank of Plaquemines Parish on Thursday morning.

It has the ability to take salt out of saltwater.

This filter came from North Carolina and has the capacity to produce 500,000 gallons of purified water a day.

It is expected to take three days to set it up.

This is a crucial mitigation measure as Plaquemines residents combat the impacts of that saltwater wedge on the municipal water supply.