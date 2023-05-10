Projected timeline potentially shifting for saltwater impact on New Orleans

The Army Corps of Engineers is expected to announce Jefferson Parish, New Orleans and other water intakes along the Lower Mississippi may now have additional time.

NEW ORLEANS — On Thursday afternoon, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District and the Governor's Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness will be providing updated information regarding the saltwater intrusion on the Mississippi River.

Jefferson Parish is already building a pipeline on the West Bank to carry fresh water from upriver – to the treatment plant in Marrero.

At 1 p.m., the Army Corps of Engineers is expected to announce Jefferson Parish, New Orleans and other water intakes along the Lower Mississippi may now have some additional time to prepare for saltwater intrusion.

Those impacts were expected to be felt here in mid- to late-October.

But the toe of the saltwater wedge has remained basically stationary for about 10 days – 20-miles south of New Orleans.

According to the Corps – the river deepens to a depth of 120 feet at that location. And – work now being done to raise an underwater barrier near there – another 25-feet – appears to be already slowing the upriver movement of the saltwater.

The wedge is now expected to arrive here later than originally projected.

