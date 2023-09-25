Questions and answers with SWBNO about the saltwater intrusion

Steve Nelson, Deputy General Superintendent of SWMNO says, don't panic our water is currently safe to drink.

NEW ORLEANS — WWL-TV has been looking for answers to your questions about the saltwater intrusion. Here are some answers from Steve Nelson, Deputy General Superintendent of the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans:

Nelson says they are tracking the saltwater wedge as it moves upriver daily. "We're getting those numbers in. And there's no circumstance under which we're going to turn off the water supply. We're going to provide pressure regardless of what the chloride concentration is coming in. So I just hope that folks understand that and we'll take that to heart that the water is and will remain safe to drink until there there may be an issue at which point we would advise the public well in advance,"

We're still weeks away from having to worry about any of this, correct?

That's correct. The end of October is the timeline we've been given by the Army Corps for our Carrollton intakes. And then the 22nd on or about for our Algiers intakes is what the Army Corps tells us could happen. And that's all dependent on rain. If we get rain up in the Ohio River Valley that can change the dynamics. But that's the date range for now.

What about this barge plan? The Corps has a plan to to eventually get up to 36 million gallons of water a day that would help dilute some of the water in the downriver treatment plants. Is the Sewerage and Water Board preparing the reservoir barge and other equipment that would be necessary to receive water from the corps?

Yes, we have a consultant engineer helping us right now working on that very setup for the Algiers plant. I believe that's a viable option for us. That's the best option we've got at the moment. We do have some backup considerations. But we are working on that reservoir barge and transfer setup right now. And the Corps tells us that they will have the capacity to be able to barge that water over for Algiers.

What about the Carrollton water plant that might be a little bit more difficult simply because of the size and scope of that treatment facility?

Yeah, the Carrollton water plant is more of a challenge because that plant treats between 130 and 150 million gallons of water a day. So we do have some options there that we're exploring. But barging is one that would just be a little too technically difficult, and there just isn't enough charging capacity for Carrollton. But we do have a couple of options that we're looking at there, too.

Can you talk a little bit about that knowing that these are still initial plans that are in the works? And how will you be able to dilute the water? The salinity in the water on such a big scale?

Yeah, we don't have specifics at this point. But on a big picture. We're looking at some potential pumping and piping options. But those are big picture big dollar requests that we're going to need a lot of federal assistance on. But we don't have specifics on that just yet.

Knowing that it isn't, there is no easy fix there. You can't bring in a reverse osmosis filter and have that take care of 146 million gallons a day facility? Is it am I oversimplifying it there or making it worse?

No, I don't think that's an oversimplification. But the good news is we've a number of regional partners we are in communication with daily. And we are hopeful that we will find a solution that will allow not just Orleans Parish but Jefferson. And then, by extension, we're working with St. Bernard. So I am confident that we have viable options on the table right now that we're going to work to provide that dilution factor so that we can continue to provide potable water.

So the focus would be to get water from upriver where the water has not been inundated with saltwater and then push it down from St. Charles St. John. St. James. Those were parishes up above us.

Yeah, that is that is the primary focus. It's just a matter of specifics on that. Yeah.

And what is your timetable for getting everything together?

We're gonna need a decision from the federal government here probably by the end of the week in order to be able to do something, something meaningful, but I am assured that we will have some decisions here shortly.

What would it take to do that? What type of infrastructure would you have to install on the fly to make that happen?

It would require a lot of capacity in terms of pumps and piping. As I mentioned, we have been in conversations with folks about how To make that happen, and we believe that it is a possible option,

Is going into some of the canals an option as well?

We've talked about that the canals aren't, aren't set up to transport that level of water, and then the pumps are all meant to pump in the other direction. Furthermore, we wouldn't really want to take up our stormwater conveyance capacity in the event that we did have heavy local rain.

The reverse osmosis is probably not the best fit, at least for Carrollton, correct?

Yeah, we've had discussions about reverse osmosis with a number of different groups, and simply the level of water production that we would need makes that an option that's not on the top of our list right now; it would be very difficult to achieve.

And are you in the process of getting the water intake pipes up higher in the river?

So we took a look at them. We've gone out and surveyed those intakes, especially on the Carrollton plant side, and those are already within the top five to 10 feet of the water column. The good news is we are only pulling off at the very top strata of the river. So, that's already been accomplished by the initial design.

Knowing that the salt water hugs the bottom and it's heavier than water. That would maybe give you a little more cushion regarding the salinity.

Yes, that's correct. We will be pulling off we are pulling off the freshest part of the river.

Anything else you want to pass along to your customers?

Yeah, absolutely be calm, be collected. We are working on options to be sure that we can dilute our water, and we're going to continue to provide water service. And don't panic; don't worry if you do feel like you need to save some water. Our water is currently safe to drink. So, if you want to use a reusable container, that's absolutely an option; there's no need to go buy pallets in cases of water. And we're, we're looking forward to and hoping and praying for rain in Ohio.

At some point, you ask your residents to conserve and in other words, to stop and put a pause on watering lawns and stuff like that. So you could serve the amount of drinking water that you can. Is that is that in the works?

Thank you for bringing that up. If we do get saltwater intrusion that reaches this level, that would be the time to look at conservation as it currently sits. We've got plenty of freshwater moving past and into our intake. So conference conservation right now isn't necessary, though water conservation is always a good idea. But at that point, if we did get to a place where we needed to dilute our intakes, we would absolutely be hoping and asking our ratepayers to be able to conserve so that every gallon that we conserve is a gallon that we don't have to dilute.

Text WATER to 504-529-4444 for the latest updates on the saltwater intrusion emergency.

