Officials in St. Charles Parish address saltwater intrusion concerns

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — Officials in St. Charles Parish issued a message after receiving multiple concerns from residents about the impacts of the saltwater intrusion.

Parish President Matthew Jewell reassured residents that water in the parish is "safe to drink and is not being affected by the saltwater intrusion."

He said St. Charles Parish is not seeing any issues from the saltwater intrusion that are affecting downriver parishes.

"The EOC [Emergency Operations Center] and I have been in continuous communication with GOSHEP [ Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness] and the Corps of Engineers regarding this matter," Jewell said.

Officials in the parish said they are holding internal meetings and establishing plans to prepare if the situation changes.

"We continue to do our daily required testing of water and are monitoring salinity levels as well," Jewell said.

Officials advised locals to call the EOC at 985-783-5050 if they have more questions and concerns. They encouraged residents to sign up for emergency alerts here or by texting SCPALERTS to 888777.

