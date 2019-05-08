KENNER, La. — Police are searching for a suspect in a neighborhood near the Kenner/Metairie line after he fired shots at a police officer Monday morning around 11 a.m., according to a Kenner Police spokesman.

The search includes Kenner and State Police as well as the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. A helicopter could also be seen in the area.

Bissonet Plaza school was placed on lock down, but only teachers and staff were on site as classes don't begin until Thursday.

Police were trying to pull over the suspect for a traffic stop near West Esplanade and Power Boulevard and chase ensued. At some point the suspect pulled over at an apartment complex in the 6200 block of Riverside, got out of his car and opened fire on the officers. According to Nola.com, the officers did not shoot back.

No one was injured in the shooting, according to the spokesperson.

Police said the suspect was a black man, apparently in his 20s, wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and a black hat. He had a thin build.

Police pursued the suspect into a nearby neighborhood, where the search is underway.

