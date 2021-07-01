Silver Alert issued to missing 19-year-old with medical condition

State police say Morris Lee Williams suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert after a 19-year-old man was reported missing in Jefferson Davis Parish.

The Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding Morris Lee Williams who was reported missing. Williams was last seen by family members around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at his home on Louisiana Highway 383 west of Kinder near Village Cemetery Road. Troopers say Williams walked away from his home headed south on Highway 383.

Authorities say Williams is a black male with black hair in short, twisted braided and brown eyes. He is described as being about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighing about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue athletic pants, and no shoes.

Anyone with information about Williams’ whereabouts should immediately contact the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-821-2100.