Slidell family mourns 14-year-old killed in ATV crash

"We loved Samia. Everybody in the community loved Samia. She touched a lot of hearts. I miss my baby."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SLIDELL, La. — Samia Rogers died Tuesday evening on Lefleur Drive near Slidell where she and a friend were riding an ATV.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the two 14-year-old girls were trying to navigate a curve and wrecked into a tree.

The friend is also a relative of Samia. Samia's family said the friend's leg was injured and she was taken to the hospital.

According to Samia's father, Samuel Rogers Sr., Samia was in the 8th Grade at Slidell Junior High.

"We loved Samia. Everybody in the community loved Samia. She touched a lot of hearts. I miss my baby," Rogers said.

The tragic accident happened just weeks after Samia tried out for the high school cheer team, according to her aunt Lacie Guillory.

“She was going into high school next year. She was so excited to make the high school team," Guillory said.

Guillory said Samia already knew the colors of the dress she wanted to wear to prom.

"I’m like Samia you have plenty of time to think about that, but unfortunately I didn’t realize that that time was going to be cut short so unexpectedly," Guillory said.

Samia's plans with her four siblings were also cut short.

“I would talk and see if she would come cheer at the college, I went to so she could cheer me on while I’m chasing my dreams of playing football," Brother, Spencer Rogers, said.

Now, Samia is cheering the family on from heaven.

“I know she’s with Jesus. She was a strong little soldier in the Lord. She was active in her church," Grandmother, Andrea Troullier, said.

The family is leaning on faith and family to get them through.

“I just thank God that she didn’t suffer," Guillory said.

“Keep us in your prayers and keep Samia’s legacy going," Samia's mother, Whitney Cousin, said.

The family asks that if you make a post about Samia, to use two hashtags: #SmileForSamia and #ForTheLoveOfCheer

Guillory also reminds you to hold your loved ones close.

“Family and community is important. Hug your loved ones tight because you never know when somebody is going to leave and go," Guillory said.

St. Tammany Parish Public Schools said there were additional mental health professionals on Slidell's Junior High School campus on Wednesday.