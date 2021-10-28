Small plane makes emergency landing, hits vehicle on I-12 in Livingston Parish

WBRZ reported, the aircraft was having engine trouble and was trying to land at the Hammond Airport. The landing was seven miles southeast of the airport.

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. — A small plane made an emergency landing & hit a car in the westbound lanes of the I-12 Thursday afternoon, just west of the Pumpkin Center exit, according to a report from WBRZ.

Three people were seen getting out of the aircraft and seem to be okay, WBRZ reported. The driver of the car that was hit by the plane during the emergency landing seems to be okay as well.

Paramedics with Acadian Ambulance Service rushed to the scene to help.

Helicopters were seen flying above the crash scene.

The plane was flying west when it began losing oil pressure, then power to the engine, officials told WBRZ.

The secretary of Louisiana's Department of Transport & Development, Shawn Wilson, said the cable barriers stopped the aircraft from crossing into oncoming traffic.

It appears everyone is okay. But, I did not know cable barriers worked on airplanes. It’s good to know. This is on I-12 near Pumpkin Center. The things we see @La_DOTD amazes me sometimes. pic.twitter.com/i8kA9hytPr — Shawn Wilson, Ph.D. (@onevisionary) October 28, 2021

Plane on the interstate pic.twitter.com/HvQTO3zYeT — crankenstein’s hog (@timrothsexyrat) October 28, 2021