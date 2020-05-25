Social distancing required as Mississippi Gulf Coast beaches reopen

"It's pretty busy, but the part where we were at, it was easy to keep your social distance," said Rene Poyraz who hasn't been out much during the pandemic.

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss — While beaches are open, that doesn't mean social distancing rules don't apply.

Memorial Day weekend is always a busy one for beaches all along the Gulf Coast and even during the pandemic, some still are, while others appear to have thinner crowds.

Rene Poyraz and her family are from New Orleans. They spent Sunday in Bay St. Louis.

"It's pretty busy, but the part where we were at, it was easy to keep your social distance," said Poyraz who hasn't been out much during the pandemic.

They took extra precaution to stay away from others at the beach. Upon arrival, they were glad to find room to space out.

"We drove down to make sure we weren't around anyone," she said. "They only had like one other person maybe like 12 feet away from us."

That hasn't been the case everywhere. Although a large sign greets drivers with a reminder to social distance in Florida, pictures have proven that not everyone is listening. Pictures show crowds on beaches like Pensacola Beach and Destin.

The Sunshine State is less welcoming to those from Louisiana as vacation home rentals have banned renting to tourists from places like Louisiana. Upon entering the state, drivers have to fill out a screening form. Mississippi and Alabama beaches don't have the same restrictions.

"I think more people starting to come out and feel more comfortable. I'm still scared," Poyraz said.

That's why her family brought masks and kept their distance, following guidelines to keep her family safe.