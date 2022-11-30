Social media rumor of active gunman shut down by Thibodaux police

Thibodaux police said they received phone calls about a post that said there was an, 'Active gunman on the loose in Thibodaux by the Hospital area.'

THIBODAUX, La. — After responding to gunshots in Thibodaux, police are shutting down a social media rumor of an active gunman on the loose.

Police responded to alleged gunshots fired at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday near Martin Luther King Park. When officers arrived, they actually found people "target shooting" in the brush. Police say they did take action against the shooter for illegally discharging a firearm inside of city limits.

Thibodaux police said they received phone calls about a post that said there was an "Active gunman on the loose in Thibodaux by the Hospital area." But by the time police found the reason for the gunshots, a post on social media already spread.

Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue implores the Thibodaux community from spreading disinformation. He suggests checking whether the source is credible and talking to community officials if you notice odd or suspicious activity in your area.