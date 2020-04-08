St. Charles Parish students return to school this week

"You come with a certain level of anxiety, but you have to let faith sometimes overcome some of that fear."

LULING, La. — Some of the first students heading back to school this year are in St. Charles Parish.

Teachers returned to school Friday and are getting ready to welcome back students this week.

"The energy and momentum is very positive right now in regards to opening with our teachers," said St. Charles Parish Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ken Oertling.

This Thursday and Friday, first through twelfth graders will attend their first day on a staggered schedule.

"So only half. That will give an opportunity for us because the processes and protocols are all new," Dr. Oertling said. "Of course we've gone over how they will be implemented, but it will come with challenges."

The schools have been deep cleaned, with new physical distancing signage, and shields in front office areas. All staff and students grades three and up are required to wear masks. While in Phase 2, bus capacity is 50 percent.

Dr. Oertling reminds parents to check their children for any symptoms everyday. They will be required to have their temperatures checked before they enter school.

Elementary and middle school students will follow a traditional school schedule, physically present five days a week. High school students are on a hybrid schedule, split in two groups. They'll physically attend school on alternating days. About 20 percent of students have opted for the virtual, E-Learning program

While many school districts including St. Tammany and Jefferson parishes have pushed back the start date, St. Charles Parish did not.

"We just felt it was so important with a five month hiatus in learning, that we get them into the building and start educating them as soon as possible," Dr. Oertling said.

If a student or teacher tests positive, they will quarantine and those who have been in close contact with be notified. A coordinator will oversee COVID-19 cases in schools to help determine outbreaks and if a classroom or school needs to shut down.

"You come with a certain level of anxiety, but you have to let faith sometimes overcome some of that fear," Dr. Oertling said.