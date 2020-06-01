NEW ORLEANS — Set to start Monday, the trial for a St. John the Baptist Parish judge accused of groping his teenage daughter's friends was delayed again, according to our partners at NOLA.com/The New Orleans Advocate.

Jeff Perilloux, the suspended judge of the 40th Judicial District, was supposed to face three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one misdemeanor sexual battery charge in March 2019, and since then the trial has been delayed four times.

Perilloux's indictment accuses him of touching the breasts of a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old at his Laplace home in May and June of 2017. In December of 2017, he also touched the breasts of another girl the indictment said.

Perilloux posted a $35,000 bond after he pleaded not guilty to charges in 2018 and has been free since.

The availability of expert witnesses prosecutors want to testify was the reason for the most recent delay.

There is no clear court date, Advocate reporter Nicholas Reimann reported.

Overseeing the case Dennis Waldron, a retired Orleans Parish Criminal District Court judge, will meet with prosecutors and Perilloux's attorneys to set a new trial date.

Prosecutors say there was evidence of a "lustful disposition," including photos and videos from a beach trip in Florida with his daughter and her friends.