I-10 along Bonnet Carré Spillway closing for repairs Sunday

The repairs are needed after a Bell 407 helicopter crashed onto I-10 on Tuesday afternoon.

NEW ORLEANS — I-10 along the Bonnet Carre Spillway will be closed for five hours on Sunday, Dec. 19.

According to Entergy, crews will be making repairs to the transmission system during that five hour span.

I-10 East will be closed at US51 in LaPlace. Traffic will be diverted to US 51.

I-10 Eest will be closed at I-310 in Kenner. Traffic will be diverted to I-310 South.

I-55 South wil be closed at US 51 in LaPlace. Traffic will be diverted to US 51.

The repairs are needed after a Bell 407 helicopter crashed onto I-10 on Tuesday afternoon. Entergy Louisiana said that the crash caused damage to transmission infrastructure and knocked out power to around 20,000 customers.

"All indications are that the helicopter coming into contact with our lines caused the outage," an Entergy spokesperson said. "Once the site is safe, we will assess damage to our equipment and begin making necessary repairs."

Joshua Hawley, the helicopter's pilot, was killed in the crash. He worked as a pilot and Fleet and Technology Manager for the Five-S Group, a construction company out of Baton Rouge. He was a father of three children, all under the age of eight.