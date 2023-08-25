Parish residents recount mandatory evacuation during massive refinery fire in St. John

“Watching that cloud of smoke go up in the air is pretty devastating,” Arthur Chabaud said.

GARYVILLE, La. — As part of the Marathon Refinery went up in flames, mandatory evacuation order was enacted for those who live within a two-mile radius. It was lifted just before 2:30 p.m.

St. John the Baptist Parish officials also enacted an emergency declaration and a shelter in place for some residents.

When the fire first started, many residents saw the smoke and flames from their home.

Chabaud lives right across the street from the refinery. He says the way the smoke filled the sky, it looked like a volcano had exploded.

“We had the sheriff department come around on the intercom saying everyone needs to evacuate, it’s mandatory,” he said.

Chabaud helped his family get to East St. John Preparatory Academy, one of the locations the parish designated as a shelter.

WWL-TV crews only saw a few cars outside East St. John prep.

“Not as many people as I’d hope to see in there. I think a lot of people went to their family. I think they’re handling it pretty well I think they’re bringing some food I think they’re trying to feed everyone right now,” Chabaud said.

Before some residents took shelter, they picked up their kids from school. Parish officials had some schools evacuate, others were under a shelter in place order.

“[Inside the school it’s] hectic because from what I’m understanding Riverside Academy has been evacuated here as well so it’s hectic. There’s one administrator running from class to class to get each child. I had to wait about 30 minutes to get him so they’re coming really slow,” one mom, Autumn Diaz said.

Once parents got their kids safely, some said they were evacuating, others said they were going to keep an eye on it.