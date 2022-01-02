St. John family wakes up to armed robbers on New Year's Eve

The family was asleep in their beds when two men in face masks and all black clothing woke them up with guns pointed at them.

RESERVE, La. — Police are searching for two men who broke into a home in Reserve on New Year's Eve and robbed a family at gun point.

According to The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office, the family was asleep in their beds when two men in face masks and all black clothing woke them up with guns pointed at them.

The two masked men demanded their property and ended up stealing an iPhone before they both fled in a dark colored SUV, according to police.

Police described the armed robbers as Black males, one slender and the other short and heavy set.

Anyone with information about this home invasion is asked to call the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS, the Criminal Investigations Division at 985-359-8769 or Det. Chris Toups at 504-494-4116.