State Supreme Court staying out of Louisiana abortion fight for now

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Supreme Court has decided not to get involved in the ongoing abortion fight in the state yet.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry had sought to have a temporary restraining order that continues to allow abortions to be performed in the state thrown out.
Louisiana has a trigger law in place that went into effect when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. A New Orleans judge issued a temporary restraining order against Louisiana’s anti-abortion trigger law a few days after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision.
A couple of days after Judge Robin Giarrusso granted the temporary restraining order, the states three abortion clinics resumed providing the procedure.
The Louisiana Supreme Court’s decision Wednesday means that women can continue to legally have abortions in the state at present.