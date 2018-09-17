A new study found that half of transgender male adolescents have attempted suicide. It's an alarming statistic that is more than triple the attempted suicide rate among teens who are not transgender.

New Orleans resident Kierria Prince has a full time job and just moved into her own apartment. But the teenager's life wasn't always this full. In fact it wasn't long ago that Prince didn't want to live at all.

"I did almost try to commit suicide when I was young," Prince said. "I didn't really have nobody to be there for me, to help me through that process."

Luckily she was able to find help at The Covenant House and for the first time in her life she felt love and acceptance.

"It's way easier now, I'm more comfortable, people are more comfortable with me," Prince explained.

But not all teens are so lucky. A new study found that transgender adolescents attempt suicide at a much higher rate than teens who are not part of the transgender community. 51 percent of transgender male adolescents reported at least one suicide attempt, with 30 percent of transgender female adolescents reporting the same. That's compared to 8.6 percent of teens who do not identify as transgender who attempt suicide.

Jim Kelly is the Executive Director of the Covenant House, and he was troubled by the study though sadly not surprised. 13 of the 14 transgendered teens in his program attempted suicide in the past. He works to make sure all teens, regardless of their race or gender identity, feel supported. It's a simple and obvious reaction, but one that transgender teenagers often can't find within their families, schools or communities.

"The youth we serve in the transgender population have gone through an enormous amount of bullying, exploitation, isolation, all things that can trigger depression and lead to suicide," said Sheri Lochridge, a Senior Case Manager for Covenant House.

For transgender teenagers feeling alone and isolated now, there are ways to find people to accept you the way you are. Prince says to keep going until you find the support you deserve.

"You can't live for nobody else, you have to live for yourself," Prince said. "It does get way better."

The Covenant House is open 24/7 and will take in anyone on the spot, regardless of gender identity. You can call anytime at 504-584-1111 or you can learn more by clicking here.

Lauren Bale can be reached at lbale@wwltv.com.

© 2018 WWL