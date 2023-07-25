Teen killed after ATV crashes, bursts into flames in Tangipahoa Parish

A 13-year-old passenger was also injured.

LORANGER, La. — An ATV crashed and burned in Tangipahoa Parish, killing a 14-year-old boy and hurting a 13-year-old passenger, the local sheriff's office said. The 14-year-old's mom was also hurt while trying to help.

Apparently, the two teenagers were driving the ATV on Gilderport Road in Loranger on Wednesday afternoon, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the quad hit a fence and caught on fire.

Deputies responded to a call after 2 p.m., and they said the mother of the 14-year-old boy who died had tried to help her son. In the process, the boy's mother was burned and brought to St. Tammany Parish Hospital in Covington.

The other boy on the ATV was 13, he was brought to North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond. After surgery, the teen was transferred to a children's hospital for more treatment.

The sheriff's office said they believe the crash was caused by speed.