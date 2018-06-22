The Louisiana House broke through its tax logjam, agreeing to renew part of an expiring sales tax to avoid deep cuts to colleges and state programs.



Lawmakers voted 74-24 Friday to renew 0.45 percent of a 1 percent sales tax that expires July 1. It needed 70 votes to pass.



The bill would keep the state sales tax rate at 4.45 percent through mid-2025.



A mix of Republicans and Democrats supported the measure, sending it to the Senate for consideration in a special session that must end Wednesday.



The deal aimed to bridge disagreements between Gov. John Bel Edwards's push for a 0.5 percent rate and House GOP leaders' push for a 0.4 percent rate.



The proposal would raise about $40 million less than needed to fully finance the upcoming budget.

