The Louisiana House broke through its tax logjam, agreeing to renew part of an expiring sales tax to avoid deep cuts to colleges and state programs.
Lawmakers voted 74-24 Friday to renew 0.45 percent of a 1 percent sales tax that expires July 1. It needed 70 votes to pass.
The bill would keep the state sales tax rate at 4.45 percent through mid-2025.
A mix of Republicans and Democrats supported the measure, sending it to the Senate for consideration in a special session that must end Wednesday.
The deal aimed to bridge disagreements between Gov. John Bel Edwards's push for a 0.5 percent rate and House GOP leaders' push for a 0.4 percent rate.
The proposal would raise about $40 million less than needed to fully finance the upcoming budget.
The Louisiana House broke through its tax logjam, agreeing to renew part of an expiring sales tax to avoid deep cuts to colleges and state programs.