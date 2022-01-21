x
VIDEO: Firefighters able to stop spread of fire to home in Eden Isles

The homeowner was working in the shed, which he was heating with at least one space heater.

SLIDELL, La. — Firefighters in St. Tammany Parish say they were able to stop the spread of a shed fire before it caused major damage to an Eden Isles home.

It happened last night on Brushfire Lane in Slidell.  Jason Gaubert, with St. Tammany Parish Fire District 1, says the fire was accidental in nature.  The homeowner was working in the shed, which he was heating with at least one space heater.  Investigators believe a chemical inside the shed may have been knocked over, and the heat from the space heater sparked the fire. 

No one was injured, and the homeowner's primary home only had some melted siding.  

Last night we extinguished this fully involved shed fire in the Eden Isles Subdivision. The homeowner was working in the shed when the fire accidentally started. Thankfully, the homeowner wasn’t injured. The home itself has some melted siding. #SlidellFire

Posted by St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 on Friday, January 21, 2022

