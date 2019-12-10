NEW ORLEANS — Three people are still unaccounted for Saturday afternoon after the unopened Hard Rock Hotel partially collapsed while under construction on Canal Street. Officials say one person was killed on the scene and 18 others were injured.

Video from viewers capture the moment and the aftermath of the building falling.

The collapse:

Workers recover from debris:

Video shows streetcar narrowly miss collapsing hotel:

Drone footage captures aerial view of damage:

Man's car windshield is shattered by debris:

Officials give updates on fatality, injuries:

Eyewitness who shot collapse talks about moment debris falls:

The latest:

1 dead, 3 missing, 18 hurt after Hard Rock Hotel collapses on Canal Street

Evacuation ordered for area surrounding Hard Rock Hotel collapse; other streets closed nearby

