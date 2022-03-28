VOTE NOW: Which is the Best Fest? Bracket Mania

32 Great Festivals are in our bracket. It's time to find out which Fest in the New Orleans area is the favorite of our viewers!

NEW ORLEANS — We all love festivals. Who doesn't?

That's why we have literally HUNDREDS of them in Louisiana and they are back after a two-year hiatus!

But has anyone ever asked you: What's your favorite festival?

That's what we want to know! It's time to figure out the Best Fest!

In the spirit of the Final Four being here in New Orleans this week, ending the three weeks of March Mayhem, we have our own bracket.

We at WWL-TV picked 32 of Louisiana's most popular festivals, put them into a bracket (a la March Madness) and released it to the public to answer the ultimate question: Which Fest is Best?

We'll start the voting Monday, March 28 with a field of 32 fests. Click the link to make your choices. The fests with the most votes will move on to the Sweet 16 on Tuesday, the Elite Eight on Wednesday, the Four Finalists on Thursday with the top two choices going head to head for Best Fest starting Friday. That voting will last through the weekend and the winner will be announced Monday on the Eyewitness Morning News!