Why did everyone's cell phone go off at once? And what to do if yours didn't

According to FEMA, the system is used to alert the public of weather emergencies, missing children, or "other critical situations."

NEW ORLEANS — Did you hear an alarm go off on everyone’s phone at the same time Friday? That was one of FEMA’s Wireless Emergency Alert, warning you that Louisiana is now under a Hurricane Warning.

The National Weather Service and other agencies send out wireless alerts when there’s a hurricane warning, tornado warning, evacuation order or other emergency happening.

Wireless Emergency Alerts were launched in 2012. According to FEMA, the system is used to alert the public of weather emergencies, missing children, or "other critical situations," and can be used to reach any cell phone that is switched on, within range of an active cell tower and whose wireless provider participates in the program. Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile all participate.

If you didn't receive an alert for Hurricane Ida and want to opt in, FEMA has easy step-by-step instructions depending on your phone's operating system.

For Android Devices:

The instructions may vary on Android phones. Here's how it worked on the device we used:

In Settings, find "Apps and Notifications."

Tap "notifications"

Then tap "wireless emergency alerts"

Next, turn on "allow alerts."

Then select each kind of alert you'd like to receive

For iPhones

Tap Settings and then “Notifications"

Scroll to “Government Alerts” at the bottom of the screen.

Check that “Emergency Alerts" and “Public Safety Alerts" are turned on. The green circle indicates the alerts are on and enabled.