Wildfire destroys family home in Vernon Parish - children, grandparents escape on ATV

EVANS, La. — Two children and their grandparents made a miraculous escape on an ATV as a wildfire destroyed their home.

Justin and Lindsay Bustamante live in Evans, Louisiana northwest of Deridder, with their two children, 6-year-old Jax, and 5-year-old Emery.

Last week their home was one of many in the destructive path of the Oilwell wildfire burning in Vernon Parish.

Incredible video and photos showed how close the fire came to their home. The fire, now 100% contained, burned much of the wooded area surrounding the home and came close enough to melt the vinyl siding on the exterior walls.

A relative of the family said Lindsay and Justin were not home at the time but their children Jax, and Emery along with their grandparents were inside the home as the fire threatened at their doorstep. The grandparents managed to escape with the children by driving off on an ATV.

“It was in a blink of an eye that gave them nearly no time to evacuate. By God's grace, they were able to get out through the woods on their ATVs, getting lost while seeking a way out of a forest fire that nearly consumed them. Although there is still a structure that stands, their home is STILL a total loss,” family relative Kayla Parker said in a GoFundMe post.

Everyone made it out safely. Video and photos of the aftermath show just how close the fire came to the home.

