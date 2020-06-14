Woman shot, killed in New Orleans East :NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was shot and killed in New Orleans East Saturday night, a spokesperson from the New Orleans Police Department said in a tweet.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and South I-10 Service Road, the tweet from @NOPDNews said.
Police gave no further details.
This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.