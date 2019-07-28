Members of the WWL-TV staff were honored with ten first place awards from the Press Club of New Orleans, including for best sportscast, breaking news and investigative reporting. The awards were presented Saturday at the 61st annual Press Club awards ceremony at the NOPSI Hotel.



Reporters Paul Murphy and Danny Monteverde received the first place award for television breaking news reporting for coverage of the release of a list of clergy credibly accused of abuse by the Archdiocese of New Orleans.

Investigative reporter David Hammer won the first place award in the investigative reporting category for his series of reports “The Toxic Truth.” Hammer also earned third place in print investigative reporting and another award in print governmental/political reporting.

Hammer and Moore also won first place in continuing coverage for a series of consumer reports titled “Watching your Wallet.”

Executive producer Dominic Massa was awarded first place in the planned event category for coverage of the 50th anniversary Krewe of Bacchus parade.

Sports director Doug Mouton and producer Danny Rockwell received the first place award for best sportscast as well as the top award for sports special. That award was for a special program on the 20th anniversary of the Tulane football team’s perfect season. Mouton and Rockwell, along with photographer Adam Ney, also won third place for a Saints sports special.

Photographer/editor Brian Lukas earned first place in breaking news videography as well as a second place award in the same category. Photographer Adam Copus received the top honor in the photo essay category and photographer Steve Wolfram won first place for best visual storytelling. Wolfram also earned a second place award for sports videography.

Former WWL-TV news director Joe Duke, now a journalism professor at Loyola University, was also honored with a lifetime achievement award. Duke served as Channel 4 news director for more than a decade but his career also includes a stint at CBS News and KHOU-TV in Houston as well as photographer and manager at WDSU, WVUE, KATC and WBRZ.

Several former WWL-TV colleagues turned out to honor Duke at the ceremony, including Sally-Ann Roberts, Dennis Woltering, Bill Capo, Mike Hoss and others. A video accompanying the presentation featured comments from NBC News "Today" anchor Hoda Kotb and "CBS This Morning: Saturday" anchor Michelle Miller, both of whom were hired at WWL by Duke.

A second lifetime achievement award was presented posthumously to Frank Donze, a longtime reporter for The Times-Picayune and later a public relations specialist for Audubon Nature Institute. He died in November 2018. The award was accepted by his wife, Beth Finney Donze.

New Orleans Press Club

WWL-TV associate producer and Loyola student Andres Fuentes was also the recipient of a journalism scholarship from the Press Club.

Other WWL-TV second and third place winners were:

Katie Moore, General news reporting

Alexandra Cranford, Best weathercast

Mike Perlstein, Education reporting

Meg Farris, Feature reporting

Paul Murphy, Medical/health reporting

Danny Monteverde, Business reporting

Leslie Snadowsky, Business reporting

T.J. Pipitone, General news videography

T.J. Pipitone, Best visual storytelling

Derek Waldrip, Feature videography

Tim Matthews, Breaking news videography

Doug Mouton, Best sports feature reporting

Dominic Massa, Lifestyle reporting

Dominic Massa, Best critical review

David Hammer, Print governmental/political reporting

Ralph Malbrough, Best sports column

Doug Mouton, Danny Rockwell, Best sports show

Nick Chabarria, Paul Corcoran, Josh Meza, Best station promotion

WWL-TV staff, Best use of Facebook

Sam Winstrom, Sean Brennan, Best use of Twitter

Sam Winstrom, Caegan Moore, Mary Staes, Best social media campaign

WWL-TV staff, Best news website

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story included an award for WWL-TV for best newscast. That newscast has since been disqualified by the Press Club since it aired outside of the contest entry period.