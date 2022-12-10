Three years after Hard Rock collapse, families still seek answers

The tragedy happened Oct. 12, 2022 on the corner of Rampart and Canal. A criminal investigation is still in the works and lawsuits still haven't been settled.

NEW ORLEANS — It was a Saturday morning three years ago when the Hard Rock construction site collapsed as construction crews were inside.

Angela Magrette has visited her brother, Anthony Magrette, at a Gretna cemetery every day.

"Every day, every day, I don't miss a day," she said.

At 49, Magrette was one of the three construction workers killed in the collapse.

Magrette said she remembers her brother’s big personality and their unbreakable bond.

"Me and him was together every day. We were never a day apart," Magrette said.

Magrette's body was recovered the night after the collapse. His sister said his autopsy revealed he was still alive 24 hours after the collapse.



"If I would have known they was not going to get him, I would have tried to go in that building myself. I trusted the mayor and fire chief. I trusted them," Magrette said.

The bodies of Jose Ponce Arreola and Quinnyon Wimberly were recovered 10 months later.

Now three years after the collapse, Magrette is still searching for answers.

"Until we get the actual report, I don't know why it happened. I know it never should have happened, I know that," Magrette said.

A WWL-TV investigation found a key material supplier of the construction project tried to warn builders that more steep supporters were needed before the collapse, but they weren't added. Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams is working on a criminal investigation, but it hasn't resulted in any charges for negligence yet.

Meanwhile a mediator is working to settle dozens of claims against the developers and construction contractors for business losses, worker injuries and death claims.

"Somebody is going to be held accountable. I will not stop fighting for him until someone is held accountable," Magrette said.