Zurich Classic generates millions for charity and local economy

Drinks, food, and music will all be available on the tournament grounds, but usually, visitors venture out into the city.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The 2023 Zurich Classic has officially started at TPC Louisiana in Avondale. While golf of course is the center of the show, it’s the charitable donations and economic impact that ripples throughout the Greater New Orleans Area for the rest of the year. The golf tournament draws thousands to our area year after year.

Steve Worthy the tournament director said, "In addition to being a fun event, or driving economic impact, and tourism to the area "

"The players, a lot of them have swim coaches, and psychologists with them and everything else so it’s that many more people who are coming through our airport, staying at a hotel, eating at our restaurants," Worthy said.

According to the Zurich Classic, they generate more than 40 million dollars into the local economy throughout the 4-day tournament. The winnings for the tournament also is taxed by the state so that money stays here too. However, it's the money the Fore Kids Foundation raises year after year that Alban Laloum, the Chief Customer Officer of Zurich North America, says is the real star of the show.

"The last almost 20 years we’ve helped Fore Kids Raise $28 million," said Laloum. "It’s almost not about the golf. It’s about the Fore Kids Foundation and the work that the foundation does for our community. It’s just awesome we are proud to be a part of that."

There are still tickets available for the four-day event. To find out more click here. You can also purchase tickets at the event.