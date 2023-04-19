Drew Brees talks Saints, Derek Carr at Zurich Classic

Brees believes the Saints are close to ending a two-year playoff drought.

Example video title will go here for this video

AVONDALE, La. — The Saints hope to recapture the same magic with Derek Carr that they did with another pro-bowl free-agent quarterback signing nearly two decades ago.

Drew Brees returned to TPC Louisiana for the Zurich Classic. He played with PGA pros Ryan Palmer and Scott Piercy. After his round, he even caught up with fellow Saints legend Steve Gleason.

Brees also talked about the newest member of the Black and Gold QB fraternity.

Bree said he likes Carr’s game, saying he’s more of a seasoned vet than he was when he joined the Saints back in 2006. Also, the change of scenery from the Raiders will do Carr wonders for this upcoming season.

“Leaving the situation that he was in and getting a fresh start was going to be a good thing anyway, but he’s stepping into a situation where it’s a great organization,” Brees said. “It’s an organization that will do whatever it takes to win and build the pieces around him.”

A great moment during the @Zurich_Classic Pro Am on Wednesday between Drew Brees and Steve Gleason



The former Saints QB enjoys returning to Avondale for this event



Brees shares his thoughts on new Saints QB Derek Carr at 5 on @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/ZpHEZ3jvOb — Ricardo LeCompte (@RLeCompteTV) April 19, 2023

Brees added that he thinks Carr has a lot going for him when it comes to experience, skill and executing at a high level.

“He's at that point where he's got it all and now here's the opportunity to really go and showcase it,” he said.

And, as you would expect, Brees believes the Saints are close to ending a two-year playoff drought. Just one or two bounces, which haven't gone the Saints way the past two seasons, need to finally break in their favor this upcoming season.