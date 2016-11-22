Looking for Christmas cheer? Here is where to find Christmas light displays near you

NEW ORLEANS — The holidays are here, and Christmas is just a couple of weeks away. For those who want to take a break from holiday shopping and stroll through a lighted Christmas wonderland; here are some Christmas light displays you can find near you.
When: December 3rd – 30th
Sunday – Thursday 5:30pm – 9:00pm
Friday and Saturday 5:30pm – 10:00pm
Where: 3000 Downs Blvd, Metairie, LA
What: Christmas in Lafreniere Park features an exhibit featuring LED light displays with fantastic Christmas-themed displays.
Admission: $10
Where: New Orleans City Park
Driving Tour - 4 Friederichs Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70124
Walking Tour - 7 Victory Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70124
When: November 24 – January 1
What: Celebration in the Oaks is a New Orleans family tradition that began in the late 1980s, and is now one of the most spectacular holiday lights festivals in the country.
Admission: Driving Tour: Cars/SUVs - Value Night (limit 8 guests/vehicle) $25
Cars/SUVs - Standard (limit 8 guests/vehicle) $40
Limos (limit 15 guests/vehicle) $150
Sprinter Vans (limit 20 guests/vehicle - 11ft height max) $225
Bikes (per guest) $5
Walking Tour: Combined with Driving Tour $25 / person
Stand Alone (limited availability) $35 / person
Jackson Square Caroling
When: Caroling event December 18. The gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the caroling beings at 7 p.m.
Where: 700 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA
What: Historic Jackson Square is lit with over 40,000 lights and is open through December.
Admission: Free
When: December 1 - 30
Where: 130 Roosevelt Way, New Orleans, LA
What: The Roosevelt Hotel in Downtown New Orleans celebrates Christmas with over 100,000 lights and 36 lighted Christmas trees decorating the hotel lobby.
Admission: Free
When: December 15 – 18, nightly from 6pm – 10pm
Where: The event displays run along the newly created New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Pedestrian Park, spanning along Convention Center Blvd from Julia Street to Henderson Avenue.
What: Hundreds of light-effects displays line this pedestrian walkway.
Admission: Free
When: November 26 – January 1
Where: Canal Street
What: You don’t have to go far to see Christmas lights. Canal Street is lit with dazzling holiday lights from the river to Mid-City.
Admission: Free
When: December 1 - 30
Where: Fulton Street Square 228 Poydras St., New Orleans, LA
What: Holiday lights decorate the pedestrian walkway on Fulton Street.
Admission: Free
When: December 1 - 30
Where: 740 2nd Street Gretna, LA
What: There are a lot of holiday events planned in the City of Gretna including Picnic Under the Lights.
Admission: Free
When: November 25-Dec. 31 (Closed Christmas Eve)
Where: Jones Park, Gulfport
What: Holiday lights, choreographed tree lights, Santa, train and Carnival rides.
Admission: $15 for adults; $5 Children 5-12; Children 4 and under - FREE