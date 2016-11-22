Looking for Christmas cheer? Here is where to find Christmas light displays near you

This is just a sample of all the holiday cheer happening throughout the city for Christmas.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW ORLEANS — The holidays are here, and Christmas is just a couple of weeks away. For those who want to take a break from holiday shopping and stroll through a lighted Christmas wonderland; here are some Christmas light displays you can find near you.

Editor's Note: If there is a Holiday light display not listed on this list please send event info to webteam@wwltv.com

When: December 3rd – 30th

Sunday – Thursday 5:30pm – 9:00pm

Friday and Saturday 5:30pm – 10:00pm

Where: 3000 Downs Blvd, Metairie, LA

What: Christmas in Lafreniere Park features an exhibit featuring LED light displays with fantastic Christmas-themed displays.

Admission: $10

Where: New Orleans City Park

Driving Tour - 4 Friederichs Avenue

New Orleans, LA 70124

Walking Tour - 7 Victory Avenue

New Orleans, LA 70124

When: November 24 – January 1

What: Celebration in the Oaks is a New Orleans family tradition that began in the late 1980s, and is now one of the most spectacular holiday lights festivals in the country.

Admission: Driving Tour: Cars/SUVs - Value Night (limit 8 guests/vehicle) $25

Cars/SUVs - Standard (limit 8 guests/vehicle) $40

Limos (limit 15 guests/vehicle) $150

Sprinter Vans (limit 20 guests/vehicle - 11ft height max) $225

Bikes (per guest) $5

Walking Tour: Combined with Driving Tour $25 / person

Stand Alone (limited availability) $35 / person

Jackson Square Caroling

When: Caroling event December 18. The gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the caroling beings at 7 p.m.

Where: 700 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA

What: Historic Jackson Square is lit with over 40,000 lights and is open through December.

Admission: Free

When: December 1 - 30

Where: 130 Roosevelt Way, New Orleans, LA

What: The Roosevelt Hotel in Downtown New Orleans celebrates Christmas with over 100,000 lights and 36 lighted Christmas trees decorating the hotel lobby.

Admission: Free

When: December 15 – 18, nightly from 6pm – 10pm

Where: The event displays run along the newly created New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Pedestrian Park, spanning along Convention Center Blvd from Julia Street to Henderson Avenue.

What: Hundreds of light-effects displays line this pedestrian walkway.

Admission: Free

When: November 26 – January 1

Where: Canal Street

What: You don’t have to go far to see Christmas lights. Canal Street is lit with dazzling holiday lights from the river to Mid-City.

Admission: Free

When: December 1 - 30

Where: Fulton Street Square 228 Poydras St., New Orleans, LA

What: Holiday lights decorate the pedestrian walkway on Fulton Street.

Admission: Free

When: December 1 - 30

Where: 740 2nd Street Gretna, LA

What: There are a lot of holiday events planned in the City of Gretna including Picnic Under the Lights.

Admission: Free

When: November 25-Dec. 31 (Closed Christmas Eve)

Where: Jones Park, Gulfport

What: Holiday lights, choreographed tree lights, Santa, train and Carnival rides.