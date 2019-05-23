The Morganza Spillway may be opened for the third time in its history early next month.

The Army Corps. of Engineers sent out notice to stakeholders Wednesday night saying that they may begin the process of opening the Morganza Spillway as soon as June 2, depending on the weather forecast.

The Assumption Parish Office of Emergency Preparation confirmed that that funding has been secured to sink a barge in Bayou Chene to prevent back water flooding.

If the Morganza is opened, it would be the third time since it was completed in 1954. The most recent came in 2011.

Officials tell Eyewitness News that that they're worried about the Mississippi River over-topping the Spillway. If that happens, they would be unable to open it.

The Morganza Spillway opens when the Mississippi River reaches a speed of 1.5 million cubic-feet-per-second

