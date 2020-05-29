Watch live: President Trump to hold White House news conference

The White House didn't say what the press conference will be about, but President Trump previously said he would make an announcement related to China on Friday.

WASHINGTON — The White House has announced that President Donald Trump will hold a news conference Friday at 2 p.m. Eastern.

Earlier in the day, Trump lashed out at Twitter after the company obscured one of the president's tweets about protests in Minneapolis related to the death of George Floyd.

Officials have yet to reveal what the news conference is about, but President Trump said he would make an announcement about China on Friday. Administration officials said he is considering a months-old proposal to revoke the visas of students affiliated with educational institutions in China linked to the People’s Liberation Army or Chinese intelligence.

Trump is also weighing targeted travel and financial sanctions against Chinese officials for actions in Hong Kong, according to the officials, who were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

“We’ll be announcing what we’re doing tomorrow with respect to China and we are not happy with China," Trump told reporters at an unrelated event Thursday, referring mainly to COVID-19. "We are not happy with what’s happened. All over the world people are suffering, 186 countries. All over the world they’re suffering. We’re not happy.”